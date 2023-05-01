1 injured in shooting on I-70 near downtown Columbus

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at I-670 as police investigate the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 just west of downtown Columbus.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the area of I-70 and I-71 on a report of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two people in a vehicle stopped along the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was grazed by a bullet on his shoulder, police said. Police originally told 10TV he was taken to a hospital, but later said he was never transported. He is expected to be OK.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and any information on a possible suspect are unclear at this time.

Several ramps on the interchange were also closed:

Ramp SR-315 South to I-70 East/I-71 North

Ramp I-71 North to I-70 East/I-71 North

Ramp from W Mound St to I-70 East

This is a developing story and will be updated.

