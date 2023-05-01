x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 injured in shooting on I-70 near downtown Columbus

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at I-670 as police investigate the shooting.
Credit: ODOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 just west of downtown Columbus. 

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the area of I-70 and I-71 on a report of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two people in a vehicle stopped along the highway. 

The driver of the vehicle was grazed by a bullet on his shoulder, police said. Police originally told 10TV he was taken to a hospital, but later said he was never transported. He is expected to be OK.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and any information on a possible suspect are unclear at this time.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at I-670 as police investigate the shooting.

Several ramps on the interchange were also closed: 

  • Ramp SR-315 South to I-70 East/I-71 North 
  • Ramp I-71 North to I-70 East/I-71 North 
  • Ramp from W Mound St to I-70 East

This is a developing story and will be updated.

📱 Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

___

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Father killed, mother critically injured in shooting from north Columbus home invasion

Before You Leave, Check This Out