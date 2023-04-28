Columbus police seeking to ID persons of interest in I-71 shooting

A 24-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people suspected of being involved in a shooting on Interstate 71 near downtown that left a woman injured.

On Tuesday, officers arrived in the area of I-71 South near East Spring Street just before 1:50 p.m. Police were told that a vehicle was struck by gunfire with an injured occupant.

Officers found a 24-year-old woman inside who was shot twice in her legs. She was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and was expected to survive her injuries.

Police have not disclosed additional details surrounding the shooting.

On Friday, Columbus police released photos of two men who are believed to be persons of interest.

Anyone with information on the men’s identities or the shooting is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective Nathan Komisarek at 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.