City leaders discuss recent 'alarming' incidents of gun violence involving children

In recent months, city leaders became more concerned about incidents where children, teens and young adults have been involved in gun violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City leaders are sounding the alarm and calling for stronger regulations to reduce gun violence involving children, teenagers and young adults.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and other city leaders gathered Friday morning to discuss the recent “alarming” incidents of gun violence in the city this year.

Last year, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners declared gun violence a public health crisis.

According to Ginther, the Columbus Division of Police recovered more than 3,300 firearms in 2022, which he said was the most ever collected in the city. Ginther added that police have recovered 1,000 guns since the beginning of April and are on pace to surpass last year's numbers.

Bryant said so far this year, officers recovered 26 devices that can convert firearms into automatic weapons. Last year, police confiscated 17 conversion devices.

Two weeks ago, Klein’s office released a video of two children playing in a common living room and one of them reached into a couch cushion. The child pulled out a firearm and discharged it.

Matthew Rivas served 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to storing a firearm and endangering a child.

Ginther encouraged the public to responsibly store their firearms, to not keep them in vehicles and keep them out of reach from children.

“If you have a firearm in your home, lock it up, period,” the mayor said during the presser. “Keep it out of reach from children and teens, please.”

Bryant said a man was accidentally shot in the chest last week by his 3-year-old child.

On Monday, a 20-year-old man turned himself in after he admitted to shooting and killing a 21-year-old man at Wedgewood Apartments .

Later that day, a 16-year-old boy was shot while he was traveling inside a stolen in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg on Interstate 71 near downtown Columbus. Bryant said she was driving while a “rolling gun battle” was happening. The police chief added that the woman’s 2-year-old child was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

On Friday morning, Columbus police released photos of the persons of interest suspected to be involved in the shooting.

“We all have to band together to solve the violence that’s happening in our city,” Bryant said.

Klein said his office has filed a stay in motion after a Delaware County judge temporarily blocked the City of Columbus from enforcing recently passed gun legislation.