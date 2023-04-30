17-year-old injured following shooting at after-prom party in south Columbus

Police said the shooting happened at an Airbnb in the 1500 block of Linwood Avenue Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is injured after being shot during an after-prom party at an Airbnb in south Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police said the teen was at an Airbnb in the 1500 block of Linwood Avenue for an after-prom party around 1:45 a.m.

Officers said an altercation occurred during the party, and that is when shots were fired and the 17-year-old was struck.

The victim was taken to Ohio State East Hospital by a friend following the shooting. Police said the victim is expected to survive.