Police: Man dead, woman critical after being shot in apparent north Columbus home invasion

Police said five children were removed from the home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting that may have stemmed from a home invasion in north Columbus late Sunday night, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 5000 block of Laurelwood Court just before midnight.

Police told 10TV that the man and woman were parents of five children who were inside the home at the time of the incident.

The children were displaced from the home and were taken to Franklin County Children Services.

Police did not provide additional information on possible suspects.