23-year-old killed in reported accidental shooting inside NW Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man was killed early Tuesday morning in what police said was a reported accidental shooting inside an apartment on the northwest side of Columbus.

At approximately 12:43 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment located on Shiloh Drive between Bethel and West Henderson roads.

Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Mohammed Al Tameemi suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene at 12:57 a.m.

According to police, several other men were inside the apartment with Al Tameemi prior to the shooting. Police were told one of the men was handling a firearm "in an unsafe manner" when he unintentionally fired the weapon, striking Al Tameemi.

During an interview with investigators, police said the shooter claimed responsibility. Another man inside witnessed part of the shooting and corroborated his statement to police.

No charges were filed in the shooting, police said. The case is being sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Officer for review.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

