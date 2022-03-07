'Put these guns down': Neighbors react after 32-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Sterling Lane.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People living in the Sterling Apartments in East Columbus were brought to tears looking at shattered glass and cars riddled with bullets early Sunday morning. It was the aftermath of a shooting that killed 32-year-old Henry Moore Jr.

Some neighbors were home the moment gunshots rang out and shared their reactions with 10TV's Kiona Dyches.

"Every time you look up, there's a dead body in your backyard or laying on your side of your porch. This is Columbus, Ohio," said Brian Stewart.

Stewart lives in Sterling Apartments. He said his dog woke him up when the shooting began.

"Zeus heard it, come to me, in like matter of seconds heard like seven to five shots, look out the window, the guy's laying there, I run out to try to revive him," he said.

Officers responded to the scene before 12:30 a.m. Once there, police said they found Moore suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated.

When 10TV arrived on the scene, several cars were riddled with bullets. One of them belonged to Stewart.

"I'm on a fixed income, I have to come out of pocket. That's not fair. It's not fair to us citizens that we have to take this stuff over somebody's stupid decisions. Now this person or these people are never going to see the light of day," Stewart said.