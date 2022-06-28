Police: Man dies after being found shot multiple times inside vehicle in University District

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after he was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in the University District last week.
Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the area of East 7th Avenue and Indianola Avenue just before 8:10 p.m. on June 28.
They found 23-year-old Joshua Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the vehicle that Jones was in had also struck a residence.
Jones was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he passed away just before 6 a.m. the following day.
Police said it was later determined that Jones was in the vehicle when he was confronted by a 22-year-old man and another unknown person.
During that time, multiple gunshots were fired that struck Jones. He attempted to leave the scene but crashed the vehicle into the side of a residence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.