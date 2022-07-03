x
Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Mifflin Township

The sheriff's office said investigators are talking with a person of interest in the case.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are investigating what led up to a homicide Sunday night.

The sheriff's office tweeted just after 10 p.m. that the homicide scene is in the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue in Mifflin Township.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office confirmed to 10TV that the victim is a male.

Investigators are talking with a person of interest in the case.

Additional information was not immediately available Sunday night.

