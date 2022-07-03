Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Mifflin Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are investigating what led up to a homicide Sunday night.
The sheriff's office tweeted just after 10 p.m. that the homicide scene is in the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue in Mifflin Township.
A spokesperson with the sheriff's office confirmed to 10TV that the victim is a male.
Investigators are talking with a person of interest in the case.
Additional information was not immediately available Sunday night.
