Police investigate 3 separate shootings that injured 5 in Columbus

One teen was killed and four other people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in shootings on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in Columbus on Saturday — one teen was killed and four other people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

The first incident took place just after midnight on Saturday at an apartment complex in east Columbus.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to The Villages at Eden Crossing on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 14-year-old Lorenzo Butler Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A gun was recovered by police at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

In southwest Columbus, three women were shot at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Canonby Place in South Franklinton shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to police. The three women, all between the ages of 22 and 26, were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but later listed as “stable.”

The women told police that they were participating in a vigil for a friend who died when the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Sagittarius Lamar, leaned out of his apartment window and fired several shots toward them.

According to court records, Lamar was taken into custody and is charged with three counts of felonious assault.

The third shooting incident occurred at Wedgewood Village Apartments around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said they were called to the area on a report of a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

No information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting has been released.

The shootings come at the same time as a city-wide conversation on gun violence. The subject is taking center stage at the U.S. Conference of Mayors which is being held in Columbus from June 2 to June 5.

This weekend, hundreds of mayors from cities across the country are convening to discuss strategies to combat the problem and share what works where they live, and what doesn’t.

On Friday morning, the conversations were focused on the political divide over gun laws and preemption.

Here in Columbus, Mayor Andrew Ginther has been vocal about what he calls “reckless and dangerous policies” like stand your ground and permitless carry.