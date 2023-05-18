City files lawsuit against state of Ohio amid push for safer streets

The lawsuit, filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, urges the court to declare the city’s gun safety ordinances enforceable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio Thursday that would allow law enforcement and prosecutors to enforce gun safety measures and take actions to improve public safety around Columbus.

The lawsuit was initially announced during a press conference with city and law enforcement leaders in the Short North – an area that has experienced an increase in crime within the last two weeks. Officials announced a voluntary curfew for businesses in the area from Friday to Sunday beginning at midnight to help curb criminal activity and gun-related incidents.

The lawsuit, filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, urges the court to declare the city’s gun safety ordinances enforceable. It also asks that the court declare the state law restricting local authority on commonsense gun laws unconstitutional.

Some of the ordinances pointed out in a release from Klein’s office include the safe storage of firearms, prohibitions on high-capacity magazines and measures to make it easier to prosecute individuals selling guns to criminals who are prohibited from owning any.

“We know what it takes to make our neighborhoods safe: police, prosecution, people, and the political will to enact effective gun laws,” Klein said. “Here in Columbus, we’re investing in these things and enacting the kinds of laws that will make a difference, but state officials continue to intentionally make it harder for police to do their job and for the City to take the actions we know will promote responsible gun ownership and reduce gun violence in our neighborhoods—the actions people in neighborhoods from the Short North to Linden are asking for.”

According to the release, the lawsuit challenges a state law that was passed last year that puts prohibitions on local authorities from declaring emergencies that require a temporary closure of businesses in a given area. Klein argues that the prohibition could threaten safety in a state of emergency.