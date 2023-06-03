Police: Juvenile injured after being shot in Hilltop neighborhood

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Briggs Road, near Wedgewood Village Apartments, at 6:39 p.m. on a report of a drive-by shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is injured after a shooting at Wedgewood Village Apartments Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Briggs Road at 6:39 p.m. on a report of a drive-by shooting.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in what police describe as "stable" condition.

No information on any suspects has been released.

