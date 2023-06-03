Police: 14-year-old boy fatally shot at an east Columbus apartment complex

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Fountain lane early Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in east Columbus early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to The Villages at Eden Crossing apartment complex just after 12:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police say 14-year-old Lorenzo Butler Jr. was found in the 1200 block of Fountain Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. Butler was taken to Mount Carmel East in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead at 1:16 a.m.

Columbus police told 10TV that a gun was recovered at the scene, but that no arrests have been made.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.