Police: 2 injured in South Franklinton shooting

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Canonby Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Columbus Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place, located in the South Franklinton neighborhood, shortly before 3:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers said one of the victims is in critical condition and the other is described as "stable."

Columbus police said no arrests have been made.