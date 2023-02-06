City leaders honor gun violence victims for National Gun Violence Awareness Month

According to the latest homicide numbers from the Columbus Division of Police, there have been 69 homicides this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gun violence is an issue that continues to impact the city of Columbus.

To kick off the month of June, which is also considered National Gun Violence Awareness Month, city leaders and members of the community gathered at City Hall for a vigil in honor of those who lost their lives to gun violence.

They wore orange shirts, many of them reading: “Stop the violence” or “Put down the guns."

There were 87 at this time in 2021 when Columbus set a record for homicides, but this year's total is higher than any other year.

Most of this crime in the city is because of gun violence.

"If we can make a difference for even one Columbus family it's worth every effort,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The fight against gun violence is personal for Audrea Hickman, who lost her son Jarrin Hickman on April 17, 2020.

“Someone needs to be his voice because he’s no longer here to tell his side of the story,” she said.

We spoke with Columbus City Council member Emmanuel Remy who said there need to be more common-sense gun laws.

"We have to make a decision as a city whether or not we're going to tolerate this type of activity within our community kids having guns, adults having guns, resolving conflicts with guns - you cannot take a bullet back,” he said.

Hickman said she has faith in the city and the safety measures that are in place.