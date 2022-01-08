FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer.

Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7.

Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road around 7 p.m. that evening on the report of shots fired in the area.

Roberts was found in the stairwell landing of the apartment building. The sheriff’s office said Roberts had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigating the shooting discovered Roberts was ambushed and shot by a group of four to five unknown male suspects at the rear of the Thirsty Zebra drive thru at 2960 Noe Bixby Road.

Roberts then ran to the nearby apartments where he collapsed.

The sheriff’s office said Robertson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.

Robertson’s mother, 46-year-old Tashia Robertson, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. She is accused of destroying evidence by scrapping the getaway vehicle just two days after the shooting.