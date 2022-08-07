Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for group of suspects in deadly shooting

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video images of the individuals involved in the shooting to help identify them.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a group of men involved in a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man two weeks ago.

Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 on the report of shots fired in the area.

Responding deputies found the victim, later identified as Christopher Roberts, in the stairwell landing of the apartment building. The sheriff’s office said Roberts had been shot in the upper body.

Roberts was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigating the shooting discovered Roberts was ambushed and shot by a group of four to five unknown male suspects at the rear of the Thirsty Zebra drive thru at 2960 Noe Bixby Road. Roberts then ran to the nearby apartments where he collapsed.

The sheriff's office said the suspects fled in a maroon, four-door vehicle, possibly a 2009 Hyundai Sonata.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video images of the individuals involved in this incident to help identify them.

Suspects wanted in fatal southeast Franklin County shooting 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8