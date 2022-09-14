Suspect arrested, charged with murder for southeast Franklin County shooting from July

A criminal complaint says 21-year-old Xavier Colvin and three other accomplices drove to the apartment complex and fired handguns at Christopher Roberts.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in southeastern Franklin County two months ago was arrested on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 for a report of shots fired.

Deputies found the victim, 21-year-old Christopher Roberts, in the stairwell landing of the apartment building with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives found that Roberts was ambushed and shot by a group of four to five unknown males at the rear of the Thirsty Zebra drive thru at 2960 Noe Bixby Road. Roberts ran to the nearby apartments where he collapsed.

