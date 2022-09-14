Suspect arrested, charged with murder for southeast Franklin County shooting from July

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in southeastern Franklin County two months ago was arrested on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 for a report of shots fired.
Deputies found the victim, 21-year-old Christopher Roberts, in the stairwell landing of the apartment building with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.
Detectives found that Roberts was ambushed and shot by a group of four to five unknown males at the rear of the Thirsty Zebra drive thru at 2960 Noe Bixby Road. Roberts ran to the nearby apartments where he collapsed.
A criminal complaint says 21-year-old Xavier Colvin and three other accomplices drove to the apartment complex and fired handguns at Roberts.
Colvin has been charged with murder and is currently in the Franklin County Jail.