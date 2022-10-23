Suspect from July shooting in east Columbus indicted for murder

Keith Coleman Jr., 25, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Please on several charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect in an east Columbus shooting last July was indicted on murder charges Friday, according to court records.

Keith Coleman Jr., 25, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on several charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, aggravated murder, murder, obstructing official business and having a weapon under disability.

Coleman was arrested by Columbus police Oct. 13 for the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Henry Moore Jr. in the 3000 block of Sterling Lane on July 3. Moore was taken to Grant Medical Center for gunshot wounds where he died a short time later.

At least 8 of the 12 counts for which Coleman has been indicted stem from incidents outside of the fatal July shooting. In one incident reported on May 28, Coleman is accused of shooting someone, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. The victim was taken to the hospital and described as stable.