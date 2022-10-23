Man dead, suspect in custody after stabbing in northeast Columbus

Police arrested 26-year-old Brandarius Agnew not far from the scene of the stabbing. He is charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing Saturday in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive just after 7:50 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 60-year-old William Dammond stabbed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Brandarius Agnew not far from the scene of the stabbing.

Agnew has been charged with murder and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

Officials have not said what led to the stabbing.

This is the 116th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.