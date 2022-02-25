Number of homicides in Columbus down compared to this time last year

So far in 2022, there have been 17 homicides. At this point last year, that number was almost double.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead in the City of Columbus' most recent homicide Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 Friday afternoon on Tarragon Way, near Sweet Basil Drive on the city's east side.

A man was found dead inside of his gold SUV. He drove down Terragon Way after he was shot, crashing into another car.

“It consumes me because the mother who lost her child tonight, she's not thinking about the numbers, she's not thinking about data, she's not thinking about statistics. She is consumed with grief that her child is gone,” said Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, the founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

She's referring to the fact that 17 people have died so far in 2022 when the number was close to double at the same point in 2021. That year broke the single-year high for the number of homicides in the city at more than 200.

“I'm optimistic that the community is doing what the community should be doing, in partnership with law-enforcement, in partnership with Mayor Ginther, in partnership with City Council,” she said.

Columbus police echoed that during an announcement Friday by city leaders. An arrest was made in the death of a prominent faith leader, who went missing and was later found dead in December. Columbus police say the community is helping.

“The community’s been very helpful, as they are always are in these cases. We've had tips come in and we’d like those to continue to come in,” said Columbus Police Detective Earl Westfall.