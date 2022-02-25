'He was a role model': Children of Columbus mosque leader after police arrest man charged with murder

John Wooden Jr. is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Mohammed Hassan Adam.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police announced that John Wooden Jr. is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of mosque leader Mohammed Hassan Adam.

Police found Adam's body inside a van on Christmas Eve at the corner of Joyce and Windsor Avenue, about eight miles from the suspect's home.

During a press briefing Friday, the lead detective in the case said that Wooden and Adam met during a business transaction but would not elaborate.

Police said information from that transaction led them to the name of a suspect.

With the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives, police say bullets from the scene were matched with the gun found in Wooden's home in Franklinton.

The children of Adam say they've never seen the man accused of killing their father.

"I'd never seen that man before in my life. He was not part of the community. He was not part of my dad's personal life, so I don't know how he came into contact with him," his son Abdulkhabir Hassan said.

Adam's children say their father was known for his charitable work.

"He was a role model not only to his family but Somali community. My dad was doing a lot of kind things " said his daughter Shukri Hassan.

Detectives say they don't believe Iman Adam was targeted because of his religion.

As for the victim's family, they say they're grateful for a break in the case. Now, they wait for justice.