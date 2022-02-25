Man killed in shooting near east Columbus apartment complex

The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:52 p.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide after one person was found dead inside a vehicle on the city’s east side Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a reported shooting near an apartment complex in the area of Tarragon Way and Sweet Basil Drive before 2:40 p.m.

Officers on scene told 10TV the man was shot on Tarragon Way. Police added that at some point, the man was driving and crashed into another vehicle at the apartment complex.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua told 10TV a gun was recovered at the scene as well.

Police did not provide further information on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.