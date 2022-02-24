x
Crime

Court records: Man arrested, charged with murder in death of Columbus mosque leader

John Wooden Jr. has been charged with murder in Mohamed Hassan Adam's death.
John W. Wooden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for the death of a Columbus mosque leader who was found dead on Christmas Eve.

John Wooden Jr. has been charged with murder in Adam's death, court documents say.

Mohamed Hassan Adam was reported missing on Dec. 22 after he never arrived to pick up his child from daycare. Adam was last seen leaving his mosque in a yellow van that night.

Two days later, his body was found inside the van near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy report showed Adam died from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

In the court filing, police wrote that after identifying Wooden Jr. as a suspect, a search warrant was served at his home.

A gun was found inside, which police said was tested and was a match to shell casings found at the scene of Adam's murder.

Wooden is currently at the Franklin County Jail.

