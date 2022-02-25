Nelsonville man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 11-year-old

A jury found 37-year-old Donald Platt guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in the death of Eli Spangler.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A Nelsonville man was found guilty Friday in the March 2021 death of an 11-year-old who was shot by the man's 14-year-old son.

A jury found 37-year-old Donald Platt guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in the death of Eli Spangler.

Spangler was at Platt's home on March 6, 2021, when the 14-year-old got a gun out of a cabinet to show it off.

The teen told police he had the gun and was showing off the laser and light when he dropped it. He said when he tried to pick it up one-handed, he accidentally grabbed the trigger and hit Spangler in the chest.

According to the police report, the teen told police the gun cabinet appeared to be locked, but he believes his dad forgot to change the combination on the lock because it did not fully lock and he was able to pull it open.

Platt told police he didn’t know how the boys got into the safe.

“This case was not about gun ownership,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “It is about responsible gun ownership.”

Platt was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to await his sentencing which is set for March 22.

“Today, Eli’s voice was heard again and justice was delivered by 12 of Mr. Platt’s peers,” Blackburn said. “I am happy for Jessica and all who loved Eli that today’s verdict was just."