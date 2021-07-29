Blue Jackets sign defenseman Jake Bean to three-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Jake Bean to a three-year, $7 million contract through the 2023-24 season.
Bean was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a second round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
“Jake Bean is a skilled defenseman who is an excellent skater, sees the ice very well and makes good decisions with the puck,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He’s a really smart player that can run a power play, is responsible defensively and we think is going to be an important part of our blueline. We’re excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”
Bean has recorded one goal and 11 assists in 44 career NHL games.