Blue Jackets sign Alexandre Texier to two-year deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Alexandre Texier to a two-year, $3.05 million contract through 2022-23.
Texier has recorded 11 goals and 18 assists in 87 career games with Columbus.
“Alexandre is a skilled, competitive forward who can play center or on the wing and who we believe is on his way to being a very productive NHL player,” General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is young and still learning and developing, but we are very excited about his future and what he can bring to our club.”