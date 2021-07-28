Blue Jackets sign Jenner, Robinson to contract extensions

Jenner's extension is for four-years while Robinson signed a two-year extension.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Boone Jenner and left wing Eric Robinson to contract extensions.

Jenner signed a four-year, $15 million extension to keep him in Columbus through the 2025-26 season while Robinson signed a two-year, $3.2 million extension through 2023-24.

Columbus drafted Jenner with the 37th overall pick in 2011. Jenner has registered 121 goals and 119 assists over his nine-year career.

He ranks among the franchise’s top-10 career leaders in numerous categories, including hits (second), shots (third), goals (fourth), game-winning goals (fourth), points (sixth) and power play goals (eighth).

“We are very pleased to have come to terms with Boone, who has been an integral part of our team for the past eight seasons, on this extension,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen . “From the day he was drafted in 2011, Boone has been a consummate professional with his work ethic, character and leadership. He is an important part of our hockey club and ensuring he remains a Blue Jacket for years to come was a priority for us this summer.”

Robinson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Columbus in March 2018 making his debut with the team in April.

He has registered 15 goals and 15 assists 120 games with the Blue Jackets. He set career highs in goals, assists, points, shots and games played in 2020-21.