The Columbus Blue Jackets announced restricted free agent Patrik Laine has accepted the club’s qualifying offer of $7.5 million for the upcoming season.

Laine has recorded 150 goals and 121 assists in 351 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since debuting in 2016-17.

“At just 23 years of age, Patrik has established himself as one of the premier goal scorers in the National Hockey League,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “There is no doubt that he had a difficult season in 2020-21, as a lot of players did, but we are confident that he will bounce back this season. He is a special talent, has a passion for the game and will be an important part of our organization as we move forward.”

Laine registered 12 goals and 12 assists during the 2020-21 season between Columbus and Winnipeg.

“Last season was a tough one, but I’ve put it in the past and am looking forward to getting back to Columbus and helping this team move forward,” said Laine. “I’ve had a good summer training and I’m excited about what’s ahead for me personally and for our team.”