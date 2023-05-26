Final field for 2023 Memorial Tournament announced

The tournament will be held from May 29 through June 4.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament have released the complete field of competitors set to tee off next week at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The contingent of 120 players features nine past winners of the Memorial and is led by reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The full list of competitors can be seen below:

An, Byeong Hun

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

+ Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

+ Choi, K.J.

+ Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

+ Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

+ Donald, Luke

+ Dufner, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Glover, Lucas

+ Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Higa, Kazuki

Higgo, Garrick

+ Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

+ Johnson, Zach

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kuchar, Matt

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

+ Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

+ Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

+ McGirt, William

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Micheluzzi, David

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Smalley, Alex

+ Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

+ Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Wallace, Matt

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

+ - Sponsor

Alternates