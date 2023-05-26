Final field for 2023 Memorial Tournament announced

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament have released the complete field of competitors set to tee off next week at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The contingent of 120 players features nine past winners of the Memorial and is led by reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
The tournament will be held from May 29 through June 4.
The full list of competitors can be seen below:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- + Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- + Choi, K.J.
- + Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- + Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- + Donald, Luke
- + Dufner, Jason
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Glover, Lucas
- + Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Higa, Kazuki
- Higgo, Garrick
- + Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- + Johnson, Zach
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- + Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- + Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- + McGirt, William
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Micheluzzi, David
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Poston, J.T.
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Smalley, Alex
- + Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- + Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Wallace, Matt
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
+ - Sponsor
Alternates
- Hubbard, Mark
- Rai, Aaron
- Alexander, Tyson
- Knox, Russell
- Martin, Ben
- Tarren, Callum
- Lashley, Nate
- Kim, Michael
- Duncan, Tyler
- Pan, C.T.
- Laird, Martin
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Hall, Harry
- Hahn, James