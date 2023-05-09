Major champion Rory Mcllroy commits to 2023 Memorial Tournament

Joining him are 2013 Memorial Tournament winner Matt Kuchar, reigning U.S. Open Championship Matt Fitzpatrick and 2012 FedExCup champion Brandy Snedeker.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Four more professional golfers have committed to play in this year's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, including major champion Rory Mcllroy.

Mallory is a four-time major championship winner and three-time FedExCup champion.

Joining him are 2013 Memorial Tournament winner Matt Kuchar, reigning U.S. Open Championship Matt Fitzpatrick and 2012 FedExCup champion Brandy Snedeker.

The latest commitments now feature five of the top-10 players in the Official Golf Ranking: THE PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler (2), Mcllroy (3), two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (5) and Fitzpatrick (7).

Defending champion Billy Horschel is also participating in this year’s tournament.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is from May 29 through June 4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Tickets for this year’s Memorial Tournament can be purchased by calling the Tournament Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-MT-BADGE (877-682-2343) or by visiting www.memorialbadges.com.

Below is a breakdown of four announced players provided by the Memorial Tournament.

McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA TOUR Player of the Year, will make his 12th start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He has finished inside the top 10 on four occasions, with his best outing coming in 2016 when he tied for fourth place. His scoring average at Muirfield Village Golf Club is 71.13 to go with career earnings of $1,400,384.50 after a T-18 finish in 2022. McIlroy is coming off his sixth career multi-win season that culminated in a record-setting third FedExCup title. The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland is 14th in FedExCup points on the strength of three top-10s over eight starts this season, including his 23rd career PGA TOUR victory to open his 2022-2023 campaign in defense of his title at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina and a second-place effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy’s four major championship wins include the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, and The Open and a second PGA title in 2014. McIlroy is second in PGA TOUR Career Money Leaders, with $71,559,057 since turning professional in 2007.

Kuchar claimed the 2013 Memorial Tournament by two shots over Kevin Chappell and finished the week ranked first in greens in regulation, first in sand saves and second in putting. This year will mark the Florida native’s 18th start at the Memorial, where he has collected $3,418,537.16 in career earnings, third highest in Tournament history, and compiled a scoring average of 70.62, which ranks fourth all-time. Kuchar qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs last season for the 16th consecutive time, becoming one of six players to do so in each season of the FedExCup era. He has secured four top-10 finishes over 14 starts during his 2022-23 campaign, with a T-3 finish at the Valero Texas Open among them. The 44-year-old is currently No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 45 in FedExCup standings. Including the Memorial Tournament, Kuchar’s nine-career PGA TOUR wins are highlighted by THE PLAYERS Championship and the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. He has been a member of five Presidents Cup teams and five Ryder Cup teams, four as a player and once as a vice captain for 2002 Memorial Tournament winner Jim Furyk in the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, France.

Fitzpatrick, 28, has finished in the top 10 on the PGA TOUR 28 times since turning professional in 2014, including three this season, with his second TOUR win counted among them after a playoff victory at the RBC Heritage last month over Jordan Spieth. The Sheffield, England, native grabbed his first PGA TOUR title and first major championship win last season in the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. With the victory, Fitzpatrick joined Jack Nicklaus as the only players to have won a U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur at the same venue. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur in 2013. His best Memorial Tournament finish came in 2020 when he finished third and led the field in scrambling (19/26). Fitzpatrick has a 72.30 career scoring average at the Memorial Tournament and has earned $660,082.00 in his four starts at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He missed the cut by one shot in 2022 after opening rounds of 74-73. The two-time European Ryder Cup team member is No. 24 in FedExCup points.