The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is May 30–June 5 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament announced four new entries including 2018 winner and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Joining DeChambeau are three-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland, three-time major championship winner Jordan Spieth, and Will Zalatoris.

Officials previously announced Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brandt Snedeker as members of this year's field.

Below is a breakdown of the new additions provided by the Memorial Tournament.

The list of top-10 players competing this year has grown to seven: Rahm (2), Smith (3), Morikawa (4), Cantlay (6), Hovland (7), McIlroy (8), and Spieth (9).

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau, 28, broke through with his first PGA TOUR victory during his rookie season at the 2017 John Deere Classic. During his sophomore campaign, the California native enjoyed a career-best season and his playoff victory in the 43rd Memorial Tournament was the catalyst. His three victories propelled him to a third-place finish in the FedExCup standings. DeChambeau has added a win each subsequent year, with two in his 2020-21 season, including his first major championship at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club for a total of eight PGA TOUR titles. DeChambeau has been limited to five starts this season due to an injury that required surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand on April 14. He has not competed on the PGA TOUR since missing the cut at the Masters Tournament. He is currently ranked No. 25 in the world and No. 219 in the FedExCup points. At Muirfield Village Golf Club, DeChambeau ranks fourth in scoring average at 70.72 and is the fourth youngest winner of the Memorial Tournament at 24 years, 8 months, and 18 days, behind Tiger Woods (1999 and 2000) and Hideki Matsuyama, who was 22 years, 3 months, and 7 days when he won the Memorial in 2014. This will be DeChambeau’s sixth Memorial Tournament appearance after finishing T-28 in last year’s event. DeChambeau has $1,834,030.00 in career Memorial Tournament earnings.

Viktor Hovland

Hovland, 24, is one of the PGA TOUR’s bright young stars. His maiden victory on TOUR came in 2020 at the Puerto Rico Open, the first-ever win for a player from Norway on the PGA TOUR. Hovland recorded another first this season with his third career TOUR victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, becoming the only player in the event’s history to successfully defend his title. The 2021 European Ryder Cup team member is currently ranked No. 7 in the world and No. 15 in FedExCup points, with four top-10 finishes this season, including his win in Mexico and a T-2 effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion finished with low amateur honors at both the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019, becoming the first player since Matt Kuchar (2013 Memorial Tournament winner) in 1998 to complete the feat in the same season. Hovland finished third in the Workday Charity Open held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2020 and will be making his third start at this year’s Memorial Tournament after finishing T-47 last year. He owns a Tournament scoring average of 73.50 after rounds of 72-70-76-74 in 2021.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth, 28, is in the midst of his best season since his 2017 three-win campaign with his 13th PGA TOUR title at the RBC Heritage and a pair of runner-up finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and AT&T Bryon Nelson. The Dallas native is ranked No. 9 in the world and No. 10 in FedExCup points. From 2015-17, Spieth was one of the most dominant golfers on the planet, winning 10 tournaments, a FedExCup title (2015) and the Jack Nicklaus Award (2015) as PGA TOUR Player of the Year. Those wins included three major championships: the Masters Tournament (2015), U.S Open (2015) and The Open Championship (2017). Since turning professional in 2012, Spieth has garnered $50,629,005 in PGA TOUR career earnings. In his nine starts at the Memorial, his best finish was T-3 in 2015, and he owns a Tournament scoring average of 71.21. Spieth finished T-18 in the 2021 Memorial, bringing his earnings to $1,206,725.77.

