Rickie Fowler, 4 others commit to 2023 Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is from May 29 through June 4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rickie Fowler, who has five victories on the PGA Tour, has committed to play in this year’s Memorial Tournament in central Ohio.

Fowler is one of five additional entries tournament officials announced on Wednesday. Three-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland, World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play champion Sam Burns, major champion Keegan Bradley and Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark have also committed to the tournament.

Below is a breakdown of five announced players provided by the Memorial Tournament.

Sam Burns

Burns, 26, won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his tournament debut in March by defeating Cameron Young in the championship match, 6 and 5, bringing his PGA TOUR win total to five. The Louisiana native secured his first TOUR victory in 2021 at the Valspar Championship, a title he defended in 2022, becoming the second player in tournament history to win the event in successive years. Burns enjoyed a career-best season last year with three victories. He was one of only five players to win three or more times during the 2021-2022 campaign and has qualified for the FedExCup playoffs the past four years in a row. This season, Burns has four top-10 finishes in 16 starts and is currently ranked No. 14 in the world and No. 13 in FedExCup standings. Burns has earned $39,185 in his three starts at Muirfield Village Golf Club and holds a 74.88 scoring average.

Keegan Bradley

Bradley, 36, broke his four-year win drought in October at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP when he beat Fowler and Andrew Putnam by one stroke, moving him to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings and bringing his PGA TOUR victory total to seven. He will make his 13th consecutive start in the Memorial Tournament, with a tie for eighth in 2015 and ’16 his best finish. The 2011 PGA Championship winner is ranked No. 7 in FedExCup standings and No. 22 in the world. Bradley has recorded four top-10s over 15 starts this season, with his ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP victory and a runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open counting among them. Bradley, a Vermont native, has collected $614,115 in Tournament earnings and owns a 72.29 scoring average at Muirfield Village Golf Club. His career earnings on TOUR sit at $36,392,068 since he turned pro in 2008.

Wyndham Clark

Clark, 29, secured his first PGA TOUR victory earlier this month at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship title, in addition to his six top-10 finishes this season, puts him at No. 6 in the FedExCup standings and No. 32 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has collected $51,000 in his three starts at the Memorial Tournament with a 74.00 scoring average. Since turning pro in 2017, the Denver native has $11,005,024 in career earnings on TOUR.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler, 34, will be making his 14th consecutive start in the Memorial Tournament, where his earnings of $2,166,489 ranks ninth in Tournament history. His career scoring average at Muirfield Village Golf Club is 71.36. He has five victories on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Fowler finished second at the Memorial in 2010, his first Tournament appearance, and T-2 in 2017. This season, the California native has four top-10 finishes in 15 starts, including a T-2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He is currently ranked No. 30 in the FedExCup standings and No. 52 in the world.

