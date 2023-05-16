World No. 1 Jon Rahm commits to 2023 Memorial Tournament

Rahm is one of four additional entries tournament officials announced on Tuesday.

DUBLIN, Ohio — World No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm has committed to play in this year’s Memorial Tournament in central Ohio.

Rahm is one of four additional entries tournament officials announced on Tuesday. 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott have also committed to the tournament.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is from May 29 through June 4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Below is a breakdown of four announced players provided by the Memorial Tournament.

John Rahm

Rahm, 28, is enjoying a banner season on the PGA TOUR with eight top-10 finishes over 11 starts, including four victories, his second major championship title at the Masters Tournament last month counted among them. He is currently ranked first on the PGA TOUR in Scoring Average (68.629), Birdie Average (5.22), and Total Strokes Gained (2.625). Rahm also holds the top spot in both FedExCup points and the Official World Golf Ranking. He has been ranked No. 1 in the world for a total of 52 weeks since first ascending to the coveted position after winning the 2020 Memorial Tournament. The Spaniard has recorded at least one win each season on the PGA TOUR since hoisting his first trophy at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, the site of Rahm’s first major championship victory four years later at the 2021 U.S. Open. This year will mark the former Arizona State Sun Devil’s fifth start at Muirfield Village Golf Club, where in 2020 he joined Cantlay and Tiger Woods as the only Jack Nicklaus Award winners to claim the Memorial Tournament title. Rahm’s career Tournament earnings are $1,977,000 and his scoring average is 70.08 after a T-10 finish last year.

Jason Day

Day, 35, is coming off a win at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, his 13th career PGA TOUR title and first since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. He has recorded seven top-10 finishes this season, his most since grabbing 10 during his three-win 2015-2016 campaign. After enjoying a stretch of 10 wins from 2014 to 2018, including his first major in 2015 at the PGA Championship, Day has journeyed back from injury to find renewed success this season. The Australian native, now living in Columbus, Ohio, enters the second major of the year this week ranked No. 5 in FedExCup points and 20th in the world. He finished T-8 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, the last time the East Course hosted the PGA Championship in 2013. Day will be making his 14th start at the Memorial. He grabbed his best finish at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2020 when he tied for fourth. Day’s Memorial Tournament earnings stand at $842,597.44 and his scoring average is 71.95.

Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama, 31, captured his first career PGA TOUR victory at the 2014 Memorial Tournament, becoming the Memorial’s youngest winner at 22 years, 3 months, 7 days old. In 2021 Matsuyama became the first Japanese male to win a major championship with his victory at the Masters Tournament. The win marked his sixth career PGA TOUR title, a number he has since increased to eight with his most recent victory coming at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022. The current world No. 24 has made 13 of 15 cuts so far this year in addition to two top-10 finishes and sits at No. 64 in FedExCup points. This will be Matsuyama’s 10th Memorial Tournament start where he owns a 71.18 scoring average at Muirfield Village Golf Club and career earnings of $1,855,565.

Adam Scott