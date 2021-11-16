x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State holds No. 4 spot in playoff rankings after Purdue win

The Buckeyes host No. 7 Michigan State this Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 59-31 win over then-ranked No. 19 Purdue at Ohio Stadium.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up weekly Big Ten honors for their performances.

Wilson, who missed the previous game at Nebraska, had four total touchdowns and Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 16, 2021)

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Baylor
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Iowa
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. San Diego State
  20. NC State
  21. Arkansas
  22. UTSA
  23. Utah
  24. Houston
  25. Mississippi State

