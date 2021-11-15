C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson earn weekly Big Ten honors

Wilson was named the conference's co-Offensive Player of the Week and Stroud is the Freshman of the Week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback C.J. Stroud earned honors from the Big Ten Conference for their performances against Purdue this past Saturday.

In the victory over the Boilermakers, Wilson accounted for a career-high four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing).

He caught 10 passes for 126 yards and touchdown grabs of 21, 12 and 24 while adding a 51-yard rushing score.

Wilson ranks fourth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (90.3), second in touchdown receptions (nine) and fourth in receptions (53).

Stroud, who was named freshman of the week for the sixth time this season, matched a career-high with five touchdown passes.

He threw for 361 yards, which was his sixth game this season of 300 or more yards.

Stroud ranks in the top five nationally in quarterback rating (179.4), touchdown passes (30) and yards per attempt (9.8).

The Buckeyes play their final home game of the season against Michigan State with kickoff scheduled for noon.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Sept. 6: C.J. Stroud | 13-of-22, 294 yards, 4 TDs

Sept. 13: C.J. Stroud | 35-of-54, 484 yards, 3 TDs

Sept. 20: TreVeyon Henderson | 24 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs

Sept. 27: Kyle McCord | 13-of-18, 319 yards, 2 TDs

Oct. 4: C.J. Stroud | 17-of-23, 330 yards, 5 TDs

Oct. 11: C.J. Stroud | 24-of-33, 406 yards, 5 TDs

Oct. 25: C.J. Stroud | 21-of-28, 266 yards, 4 TDs

Nov. 15: C.J. Stroud | 31-of-38, 361 yards, 5 TDs

Big Ten Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 20: TreVeyon Henderson | 24 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs

Oct. 4: C.J. Stroud | 17-of-23, 330 yards, 5 TDs

Nov. 15: Garrett Wilson | 10 catches, 126 yards, 3 TDs; 1 rush, 51 yards, 1 TD

Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Nov. 1: Noah Ruggles | 4-of-4 FG (35, 23, 25 and 26)



