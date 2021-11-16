WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Michigan State week

The Buckeyes wrap up their home schedule with a matchup against the Spartans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes finish up their home schedule this Saturday with a ranked matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

Head coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference Tuesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Watch this week's press conference:

Michigan State Game Week Interviews - Coach Day & Players Head coach Ryan Day and players meet with the media Tuesday to preview the Top 10 showdown vs. Michigan State (Saturday, Noon, ABC) presented by OSUCCC-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Posted by Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

---

OHIO STATE VS. MICHIGAN STATE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Quick Hitters

Ohio State leads the nation in scoring offense (46.3 points per game), total offense (550.4 yards/game), touchdowns scored (59) and yards per play (8.03).

The Buckeyes are coming off their fifth 50-point game of the season in which they totaled 624 yards of total offense and scored TDs on eight of 10 possessions

(excluding running out the clock at the end of the game) in a 59-31 win over Purdue. Only three times this season have the Buckeyes been held under 500 yards of total offense: vs. Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska.

C.J. Stroud, a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, directs the offense and has been sensational as a first-year starter. He ranks in the top five nationally in quarterback efficiency (fifth, 179.4), touchdown passes (fifth, 30) and yards per attempt (fifth, 9.8).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave rank second, fourth and eighth in the Big Ten, respectively, in receiving yards per game. Olave is tied for the national lead with 11 TD receptions while Wilson is eighth with nine.

After registering just two sacks in the first two games of the season, Ohio State has 32 sacks in the last eight contests (4.0 per game; T6th nationally).

Notes to Know

SENIOR DAY 2021

OLAVE NEARING RECORD FOR CAREER TD RECEPTIONS

Olave, a 45-game veteran in his Buckeye career, is just two touchdown receptions short of breaking a 23-year-old record. Olave is currently second on the all-time list behind David Boston, who caught 34 TD passes from 1996 to 1998.

Olave, with 11 TD catches this season, is tied for first nationally in that category. He’s also fifth in career receptions (162) and sixth in receiving yards (2,683) at OSU.

MR. AUTOMATIC

Noah Ruggles has converted on a nation’s-best 18 consecutive field goal attempts. He hit his final two attempts in 2019 at North Carolina and is 16-of-16 as a Buckeye.

Ruggles has also converted on 25 consecutive FGAs inside of 50 yards. He is 35- of-43 for his career in FGs; 105-of-105 in extra point attempts.

TREVEYON’S TOUCHDOWNS

TreVeyon Henderson has scored at least one touchdown in nine of 10 games.

He ranks T4th nationally with 17 TDs scored and needs just two more to set an Ohio State freshman record.

Henderson also ranks 17th nationally with 102.8 yards per game and ninth overall with a yards per carry average of 7.3.

NO. 1 IN DEFENSIVE TDs

Ohio State remains No. 1 nationally with six defensive touchdowns (tied with Nevada).

The defense has four “pick-6s”: Cam Martinez, 61 vs. Tulsa; Ronnie Hickman 41 vs. Akron; Denzel Burke, 23 vs. Rutgers; and Craig Young, 70 vs. Maryland.

57- yard fumble return vs. Penn State. Ohio State is tied for 15th nationally in INTs with 11.

Scouting Sparty

THE STAKES

The Big Ten East won’t get decided this week. That will be next week in the state of Michigan when Ohio State and Michigan meet at noon in Ann Arbor and about three hours later Michigan State hosts Penn State.

THE COACHES

This will be the first head-to-head meeting between Ryan Day– and Mel Tucker-coached teams. Last year at East Lansing, Day missed the game after a positive COVID-19 test the week of the game.

Tucker’s ties with Ohio State are extensive and meaningful. He was on Jim Tressel’s Ohio State staff for four seasons, from 2001-04, and he helped the Buckeyes win the 2002 BCS national championship. He was the DBs coach from 2001-03 and the co-defensive coordinator in 2004.

THE SERIES

Ohio State and Michigan State will be playing for the 50th time in series history on Saturday. The Buckeyes hold a 34-15 all-time advantage and have won each of the last five meetings, including a 52-12 decision last season in East Lansing.

Ohio State has won 14 of the last 17 games between the teams since MSU won back-to-back games in 1998 and 1999.

The game Saturday will be the 21st played between the two with both teams nationally ranked. Ohio State leads in these games, 14-6.

Michigan State has defeated a Top 5 nationally-ranked Ohio State team five times, including defeating a No. 1-ranked Ohio State team three times: in 1974 (16-13), 1998 (28-24) and 2015 (17-14).

One of the Spartan wins in that span, however, came on Nov. 21, 2015 when MSU defeated Ohio State, 17-14, at Ohio Stadium on a last-second field goal. It was the Buckeyes’ only blemish in a 12-1 season and cost the Buckeyes an opportunity to defend their CFP national championship from 2014.

THE SPARTANS