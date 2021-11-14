ESPN's College GameDay coming to Columbus for Ohio State game against Michigan State

The Buckeyes will take on the Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 20.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Columbus.

The iconic college football show will be in town on Saturday, Nov. 20 to cover the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans.

College GameDay travels to various colleges each week during the football season to promote rivalries or big games scheduled for that day.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State defeated Purdue Saturday with a final score of 59-31 while Michigan State won against Maryland by a score of 40-21

OSU currently sits at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Michigan State is currently at No. 7.