ESPN: E.J. Liddell withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Ohio State for junior season

According to ESPN, the power forward for the Buckeyes will withdraw from the 2021 NBA draft and will play for his junior year.

Liddell tweeted Saturday, saying "I'm back."

Liddell announced he was entering the 2021 NBA Draft in March.

ESPN is also reporting that the ability for college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness played a role in his decision.