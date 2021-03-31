E.J. Liddell says he's entering NBA Draft, but could return to Ohio State

This past season, Liddell averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, earning him first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors.

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced that he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft but he could return to the Buckeyes next season.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Liddell said he feels fortunate for what he's experienced in his two seasons as a Buckeye.

"Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann and The Ohio State University has been one of the best decisions I've made in my life, and I thank God for every opportunity given to me," Liddell wrote.

Liddell said he decided to enter the draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

"Timing is everything, trust I won't rush," he said.