E.J. Liddell says he's entering NBA Draft, but could return to Ohio State

This past season, Liddell averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, earning him first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors.
Credit: AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) plays against Illinois in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced that he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft but he could return to the Buckeyes next season.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Liddell said he feels fortunate for what he's experienced in his two seasons as a Buckeye.

"Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann and The Ohio State University has been one of the best decisions I've made in my life, and I thank God for every opportunity given to me," Liddell wrote.

Liddell said he decided to enter the draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

"Timing is everything, trust I won't rush," he said.

