E.J. Liddell explains how he got past the hateful messages after Ohio State's tournament lost

Thursday night on 10TV News at 11, E.J. and his mom share the story of how they beat the social media bashing and what he learned from the experience.

May is the month for celebrating mothers and motherhood. Moms just about everywhere will tell you they love the job but it’s also draining.

Last year is a glaring reminder of how moms manage home, career and everything in between.

Michelle Liddell is a mother who can attest to the labor of love. She is a wife and mother of four children: two girls and two boys.

Her oldest son is E.J. Liddell, Ohio State men’s basketball standout. The sophomore communications major said his mother is a super fan.

"It's like she's in the game with me and feels what I feel,” he said.

College athletics is not new to the Liddell family. E.J.’s parents were student-athletes at Illinois State University.

His dad, Eric, played football and his mom played volleyball. Michelle said they relate to the demands of competing at the division one level.

However, she didn’t relate at all to the 'hate' her son received after Ohio State's first round fall to Oral Roberts in this year's NCAA tournament.