Duane Washington Jr. announces he will be entering 2021 NBA Draft

Credit: AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. announced on Friday he will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

After talking to his family and the coaching staff, Washington said he feels it's in his best interest to take advantage of the opportunity to make his dream come true.

"My focus is fully on the process and taking the necessary steps to become an NBA player," Washington said in his statement.

Last season as a junior, Washington led the team with 16.4 points per game, adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

He was a third-team selection by both the Big Ten's coaches and media.

Washington joins E.J. Liddell in entering this year's draft. Liddell announced his decision on March 31.