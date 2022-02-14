x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 38-year-old woman arrested in North Linden stabbing

Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street just before 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman during a fight in North Linden on Monday, Columbus police said.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street.

According to police, 38-year-old Latoya Rogers and other people went to Hiawatha Street and confronted a woman when a large fight started.

Rogers stabbed the woman during the fight, police said. Rogers was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Columbus parents frustrated with last-second decisions on remote, in-person learning