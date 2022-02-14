Police: 38-year-old woman arrested in North Linden stabbing

Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street just before 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman during a fight in North Linden on Monday, Columbus police said.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street.

According to police, 38-year-old Latoya Rogers and other people went to Hiawatha Street and confronted a woman when a large fight started.

Rogers stabbed the woman during the fight, police said. Rogers was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

The victim remains in critical condition.