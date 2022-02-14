Police: 38-year-old woman arrested in North Linden stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after stabbing another woman during a fight in North Linden on Monday, Columbus police said.
Police said the stabbing happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street.
According to police, 38-year-old Latoya Rogers and other people went to Hiawatha Street and confronted a woman when a large fight started.
Rogers stabbed the woman during the fight, police said. Rogers was arrested and charged with felonious assault.
The victim remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.