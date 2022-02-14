Man reportedly robbed on Ohio State campus

The victim is not affiliated with the university, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was reportedly robbed on The Ohio State University campus Sunday night, according to campus police.

The incident took place near Baker Hall West, located on West 12th Avenue.

In a safety notice issued to students and staff, police said the man told officers he was approached by three or four men who he did not know.

The man said the suspects took his cell phone and then struck him in the face several times before heading eastbound on 12th Avenue in a black SUV.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. According to police, he is not affiliated with the university.