Police searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Ohio State student at gunpoint during shoe sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two people accused of stealing an Ohio State student’s shoes at gunpoint during an online purchase exchange near campus Saturday night.

The incident reportedly took place at 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the CVS on 2160 North High Street, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

Police said the student was meeting up with one of the suspects to sell them a pair of shoes.

While the suspect was trying on the shoes, police said the other suspect approached the student with a handgun and demanded money.

The student said they did not have money and the suspect holding the handgun took the shoes and left the area, according to police. The other suspect left in the same direction moments later.

Both of them got in the same vehicle and left the area, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The Columbus Division of Police and The Ohio State University Police Division provided the following safety tips for when internet purchase exchanges are taking place:

Meet in a well-lit public place with known security where other people can see you.

Go with a friend or family member.

Plan and confirm all exchange details in advance.

Know the description of the buyer or seller as well as a description of their vehicle in advance.

Check reviews about the buyer or seller prior to making a transaction.

Do not share personal information.

Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.