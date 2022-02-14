Police: 2 suspects turn themselves in amid 15-year-old's fatal shooting investigation

Police said investigators are still working to identify the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the three suspects believed to be connected to the fatal December shooting of a 15-year-old boy have turned themselves in, Columbus police said Wednesday.

Police issued arrest warrants on Monday for 19-year-old Oscar Alexandro Soriana and two 17-year-old suspects in connection to the death of Tyshawn Dickerson on Dec. 31.

According to police, the two 17-year-olds turned themselves in on Tuesday. Both are charged with tampering with evidence.

Police were called to the area of Ashburton Road and Mayfair Park Place after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Arriving officers found Dickerson, who police said had been shot and was unresponsive. Dickerson was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m.

His death marked the 204th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.

Police did not provide an update on the whereabouts of Soriana. The 19-year-old is charged with tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.