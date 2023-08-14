Records: Third suspect arrested in fatal southeast Columbus shooting in May

Michael Davis Jr. was charged with one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A third suspect has been arrested and appeared in court Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in late May, according to court documents.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Michael Davis Jr., was charged with one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.

He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on $500,000 bond.

A release from the Columbus Division of Police says that Davis Jr. had a warrant out for his arrest following the shooting, but was arrested Saturday.

The incident took place on May 31 around 8:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Express Beverage Drive Thru on Lockbourne Road.

Police said several people inside a vehicle drove past the business and shot at 39-year-old Adrian Smith, striking him at least once. A 31-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot was also shot but survived.

Arriving officers found Smith in the parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:26 p.m.

Police previously arrested and charged 27-year-old James Dukes-Johnson and 20-year-old Mareese Davis in connection to the shooting.