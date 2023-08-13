Police: Juvenile injured in east Columbus shooting

The Columbus Division of Police is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot in east Columbus early Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Elbern Avenue in the Eastmoor neighborhood just after 12:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a juvenile victim who had been shot more than once in the upper body.

They were taken to a nearby hospital in what police describe as “stable” condition.

The age of the juvenile has not yet been released.

The Columbus Division of Police is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus police’s Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

—

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.