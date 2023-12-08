Police: Warrant issued for suspect in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Ismayl Hipps, who is charged with murder in the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man died days after he was shot in southeast Columbus earlier this month.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 2400 block of Daily Road in the Walnut Heights neighborhood on a report of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 12. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Anthony Davis, was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, according to police. Davis died from his injuries on Aug. 18.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

