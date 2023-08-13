COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Argyle Park neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were called to the 2100 block of Parkwood Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting, finding one person suffering from a gunshot wound.



The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where police say they are expected to survive their injuries.



Police did not release any information on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.