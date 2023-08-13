COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Argyle Park neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Parkwood Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting, finding one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where police say they are expected to survive their injuries.
Police did not release any information on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS (8477).